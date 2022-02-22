GAO Says State Dept. Can Bar Bid For Missing Registration

By Daniel Wilson (February 22, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied a protest over a joint venture's exclusion from a U.S. Department of State security services contract solicitation, saying the agency reasonably excluded the company for failing to register with a federal database. The State Department's request for proposals, or RFPs, clearly required CGS-ASP Security JV LLC to register with the System for Award Management before it bid on the deal, and the circumstances under which the GAO had previously found missing SAM registrations to be a minor, correctable issues were not present for that solicitation, the watchdog said in a Friday decision that was released Monday....

