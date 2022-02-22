Stryker Must Face FCA Claim In Medical Device Fraud Suit

By Ryan Harroff (February 22, 2022, 5:54 PM EST) -- Medical device maker Stryker Corp. saw a qui tam action brought against it by a former employee trimmed to a single claim on Monday and must face the worker's allegations that it misled the U.S. about where thousands of its hip implants and other medical devices were actually made. In its opinion, the New Jersey federal court found that former Stryker analyst Adrian Medina plausibly alleged that the company misrepresented the origin of hip implants and other products that it made in Malaysia and China and then shipped to countries that the U.S. was able to buy from under the Trade...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS