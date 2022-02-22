9th Circ. Boots COVID-19 Death Suit Back To Calif. State Court

By Y. Peter Kang (February 22, 2022, 7:48 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit unanimously ruled Tuesday that a Southern California nursing home must face claims it caused a resident's COVID-19 death in state court, saying a federal health emergency law didn't completely preempt the claims, and that the home wasn't operating under the authority of the federal government. In a published opinion, a three-judge Ninth Circuit panel shot down Glenhaven Healthcare LLC's bid to keep in federal court a suit alleging it caused the April 2020 death of resident Ricardo Saldana by failing to take proper infection control measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the facility, among other allegations....

