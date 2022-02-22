Pittsburgh Port Authority Union Sues To Stop Vaccine Order

By Matthew Santoni (February 22, 2022, 3:41 PM EST) -- The union representing employees at the Port Authority of Allegheny County is asking a Pennsylvania state court to halt a March 15 deadline for all its workers to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, arguing that the mandate should have been subject to bargaining and arbitration. Amalgamated Transit Union Local 85, which represents about 2,300 bus and light rail operators, maintenance workers, first-level supervisors, secretaries and claims representatives, said more than 600 employees were still unvaccinated when the Pittsburgh-area transit agency announced in January that employees would be terminated if they hadn't gotten their shots by mid-March. The union asked the...

