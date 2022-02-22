NYC Landlord Loses Virus Coverage Suit Against Insurers

By Ganesh Setty (February 22, 2022, 9:11 PM EST) -- A New York state judge on Tuesday tossed a New York City property owner's bid to recoup losses it said were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, providing a familiar reasoning used in other pandemic business interruption suits that COVID-19 did not cause direct damage or loss of property. A New York City property owner who claimed $900,000 in damages in part because of a tenant's failure to pay rent at two Bronx locations saw his COVID-19 coverage suit dismissed by a state judge Tuesday. (iStock) Judge Andrew Borrok wrote that the property owner TOPGUN 21 ASTOR LLC failed to state a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS