9th Circ. Says Grand Canyon Uranium Mine Is OK To Reopen

By Morgan Conley (February 22, 2022, 9:18 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday said the federal government rightfully gave its blessing for the reopening of a dormant uranium mine six miles from Grand Canyon National Park, agreeing with a lower court that the mine had a "valid existing right" to resume operations after economic conditions improved. In a unanimous published opinion, a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit refused to revive a lawsuit by the Havasupai Tribe, the Grand Canyon Trust and others targeting a U.S. Forest Service determination that the mine — owned by Energy Fuels Resources Inc. — could reopen under approvals issued in 1986. The panel...

