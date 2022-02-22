Patient Death Suit Partially Restored Against Mass. Hospital

By Mike Curley (February 22, 2022, 6:46 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts appeals court on Tuesday revived some of a woman's claims that the treatment her mother received at a pair of hospitals led to her death, allowing allegations against two doctors and Kindred Healthcare Inc. to go to trial while dismissing claims against Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Inc. The three-justice panel reversed summary judgments dismissing certain claims against Kindred, Dr. Roderick McCoy and Dr. Reda Safieddine in Mary Jean Murray's suit over the death of her mother. It affirmed the dismissals in favor of Beth Israel and its employees, as well as summary judgment in favor of Pedro Nin-Martinez,...

