Texas Border Op Expected To Grow Unless Feds Intervene

By Mike LaSusa (March 4, 2022, 12:33 PM EST) -- Texas' Operation Lone Star border security initiative has expanded over the past year despite courtroom setbacks revealing cracks in its legal foundation, and it appears poised to grow further unless the federal government steps in to confront it. The operation, started in March 2021 by Gov. Greg Abbott to deter unlawful crossings and other illegal cross-border activity, is facing mounting scrutiny over claims it violates the U.S. Constitution's supremacy clause by interfering with federal immigration enforcement activities, while hindering migrants' ability to access lawyers and leaving many languishing in jail without being timely charged. Those constitutional and due process arguments have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS