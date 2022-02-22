Ex-Mayor's Aide Tries Again To Cop Plea In Pot Bribe Case

By Chris Villani (February 22, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- The former chief of staff to a Massachusetts mayor convicted of fraud and shaking down marijuana shops on Tuesday agreed to plead guilty to a single, pared down charge after the judge threw out a previous no-jail deal. Under the deal, Genoveva Andrade, the onetime aide to Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, would face a recommended sentence of time served and a $10,000 fine — the same recommendations made to U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock when Andrade first tried to resolve the case last June. Judge Woodlock rejected that so-called "C" plea, which only afforded him the ability to say...

