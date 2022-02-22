MedMen Doubles Down On Clawback Bid For Ex-CFO's Fees

By Sarah Jarvis (February 22, 2022, 7:56 PM EST) -- Cannabis company MedMen has doubled down on its efforts to claw back $612,000 in legal fees it was ordered to pay its former chief financial officer in his unsuccessful suit against the company, accusing the former executive of trying to "slant the record and rewrite the jury's verdict." MedMen argued in a Thursday filing in a California state court that it is entitled to recoup the legal fees it paid to former CFO James Parker because a jury found he "breached his May 2018 employment agreement, stole MME USA's highly valuable trade secrets, and violated his duty of loyalty to the...

