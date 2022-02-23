Pillsbury Scoops Veteran Energy Litigator From McKool Smith

By Jessica Corso (February 23, 2022, 4:08 PM EST) -- A Houston litigator with nearly four decades of experience trying energy disputes left McKool Smith this month to join Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP as a partner. William "Willie" Wood joined Pillsbury on Feb. 16 after three years at McKool Smith. Wood has spent 38 years as a litigator focused on helping clients in the energy industry on everything from contract disputes to fraud, whistleblower and product liability claims. Prior to joining McKool Smith in 2019, Wood spent 35 years working for Norton Rose Fulbright, where he headed that firm's U.S. energy and Latin American practices. When he switched from the...

