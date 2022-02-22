Valeant Judge OKs $23M To End 'Secret' Pharmacy RICO Suits

By Craig Clough (February 22, 2022, 9:20 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge adopted a special master's report Tuesday approving two settlements totaling over $23 million to resolve claims that the former Valeant Pharmaceuticals used a "secret network of captive pharmacies" to stifle generic competition, driving up prices for third-party payors. The approval ends what U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp in his memorandum opinion called "lengthy and robust" litigation accusing the drug company of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act with an alleged scheme to block its drugs from generic competition. The judge's opinion and accompanying order certifies a settlement class likely to be in the...

