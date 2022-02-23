Praise, Doubts As Carnival's Pollution Probation Nears End

By Nathan Hale (February 23, 2022, 10:19 PM EST) -- As Carnival Corp. nears the scheduled end of a five-year probation over environmental violations, the cruising giant was commended during a hearing Wednesday for making considerable strides, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, but concerns about continued resistance in its highest ranks and lingering systemic shortcomings leave open questions about sustained compliance. During a Zoom status conference before Miami-based U.S. District Judge Patricia A. Seitz, a court-appointed monitor and a third-party auditor presented the court with the findings of their fifth annual reports, which they filed over the weekend. The judge said she intends to hold one more hearing April 11 before...

