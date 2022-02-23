Ill. Panel Says Labor Law Preempts Union Workers' BIPA Suit

By Celeste Bott (February 23, 2022, 4:05 PM EST) -- Claims brought under Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by union-represented employees are preempted under federal labor law, as the manner by which those workers clock in and out of work is covered by a collective bargaining agreement, an Illinois appellate panel ruled Tuesday. Answering a certified question to the appellate court in a suit brought by Roosevelt University campus safety worker and Service Employees International Union Local 1 member William Walton against his employer, the panel reversed the circuit court's ruling and remanded the case, saying that employees like Walton who unionize and agree to be bound by a collective bargaining...

