Kaiser Gypsum Can't Undo $13.5M Verdict Over COVID Precautions

By Mike Curley (February 23, 2022, 1:27 PM EST) -- A Washington state appeals court won't let Kaiser Gypsum Co. Inc. get a new trial after being hit with a $13.5 million verdict in a suit alleging asbestos in its drywall joint compound gave a man mesothelioma, backing the trial court's decisions on numerous aspects of the trial. In an opinion filed Tuesday, the appeals court rejected a number of objections from Kaiser about the trial from how COVID-19 precautions affected jury selection to the court's decisions on jury instructions, affirming the verdict in favor of Raymond Budd and his wife, Vickie Budd. According to the suit, Budd worked with Kaiser's...

