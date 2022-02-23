Benihana Sinks Class Cert. Bid In Imitation Crab Suit

By Hannah Albarazi (February 23, 2022, 10:01 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday denied class certification to a restaurant-goer who alleged that the hibachi chain Benihana misled him into believing its sushi rolls contained real crab when they actually contained imitation crab, ruling that the proposed class failed to present a viable damages model. U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb denied Benihana customer Youngsuk Kim's bid for class certification after the judge excluded an expert report and damages model on which it relied. The judge excluded the expert report of economist Eric F. Forister in his order Tuesday, finding that it relied on a summary of data in another...

