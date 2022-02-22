Another Ex-Tesla Worker Lodges Racism, Retaliation Claims

By Hailey Konnath (February 22, 2022, 9:24 PM EST) -- A former Tesla construction project manager is claiming the electric car maker's facilities were filled with racist graffiti and that he was constantly peppered with bigoted insults on the job, filing what is the third racism-related suit against Tesla in California this month. Marc Cage, who's African American, said he was discriminated against and harassed before being fired for reporting the discrimination as well as widespread construction violations in Tesla's factories to his superiors. "Tesla employees, with the full knowledge of Tesla's management, denigrated and harassed Mr. Cage on the basis of his race," according to the complaint, which is dated...

