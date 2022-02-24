Uneasy Status Quo Continues In Brooklyn Eviction Dispute

By Emma Whitford (February 24, 2022, 8:20 PM EST) -- A motion in a closely watched New York eviction case went unresolved on Thursday, prolonging an uneasy status quo for a family and landlord locked in a heated dispute over the rightful ownership of a brownstone in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood. Housing Court Judge Jack Stoller said that he will rule quickly on whether landlord Menachem Gurevitch followed proper protocol before executing an eviction at 964 Park Place on Feb. 8. And, whether Sherease Torain, who has since moved back into the house, can remain there with her mother while the family pursues allegations of deed fraud. Tenant advocates prepare for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS