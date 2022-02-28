Norton Rose Grabs IP Team From Haynes And Boone

By James Mills (February 28, 2022, 4:38 PM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has raided the ranks of Haynes and Boone LLP to bring on a team consisting of two technology and life science pros for its San Francisco office, a patent agent in Los Angeles and a patent attorney in New York. Roger Kuan and Jason Novak, who have worked as a team for over a decade and spent the past two years at Haynes and Boone, join as partners in Norton Rose's newly launched digital health and precision medicine practice group, Norton Rose announced last week. Kuan will serve as head of the practice, the same position he held at...

