NY To Pay $1.5M To End Group Home Resident Abuse Suit

By Mike Curley (February 24, 2022, 1:11 PM EST) -- A New York state judge has approved a $1.5 million settlement to resolve claims from a developmentally disabled resident of a state-run group home who was allegedly abused by her caretakers. In a stipulation filed Tuesday, Judge Richard E. Sise signed off on the deal, which releases claims against the state and its Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, in exchange for a payment to the resident, identified in the suit as M.F. As part of the settlement, each side will pay its own costs, according to the stipulation. According to the suit, which was filed in October by M.F.'s sister,...

