FCC Chair Floats Funding 911 With Auction Proceeds

By Nadia Dreid (February 23, 2022, 8:18 PM EST) -- The next time the Federal Communications Commission auctions off spectrum, Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said she wants the money to be earmarked for updating and bringing 911 services into the 21st century with text, image and video capabilities. Rosenworcel revealed her hopes for future FCC spectrum auction funds Tuesday at an event celebrating the 10th anniversary of the First Responder Network Authority, or FirstNet, which aims to create and maintain a nationwide broadband network for emergency responders. It was also created with proceeds from a spectrum auction more than a decade ago, according to the agency. "Think of it this way: This...

