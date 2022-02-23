NC Vacation Rental Businesses Lose Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (February 23, 2022, 1:54 PM EST) -- Two North Carolina vacation rental businesses lost their bid for coverage of their pandemic losses when a federal judge determined they failed to allege the kind of physical damage required for coverage under their Lloyd's of London policies. U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II said Tuesday that Palm and Pine Ventures LLC and MDH Global LLC didn't plausibly claim direct physical loss to their properties, precluding any coverage under policies with underwriters at Lloyd's. The ruling is yet another in federal court to come at the expense of a policyholder seeking coverage for its pandemic losses. Judge Myers said Palm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS