Texas Court Considers Pipeline Eminent Domain Rule Dispute

By Katie Buehler (February 23, 2022, 6:38 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned whether state law requires a pipeline operator to transport crude petroleum in order to have the right of eminent domain, in a challenge launched by a pair of Houston-area landowners. HSC Pipeline Partnership LLC and landowners Terrance and Kenneth Hlavinka have asked the state Supreme Court to determine whether two state statutes can be harmonized to grant HSC eminent domain rights to build its polymer grade propylene, or PGP, transportation pipeline in Brazoria County. The pipeline operator claims Section 111.002 of the Texas Natural Resources Code and Section 2.105 of the Texas Business Organizations...

