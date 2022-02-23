Texas Court Debates Discretion In Periodic Payment Awards

By Katie Buehler (February 23, 2022, 6:22 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday challenged a hospital operator's bid to toss a $10.3 million verdict because the jury did not determine the plaintiff's life expectancy in a case claiming that nurses failed to notify a doctor about fetal distress signs, causing the plaintiff, a baby, to be born with cerebral palsy. Columbia Valley Healthcare System LLP, which operates Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas, has asked the state Supreme Court to reverse lower courts' rulings affirming the jury award, which the hospital was ordered to pay out in a lump sum of roughly $7 million, as well as...

