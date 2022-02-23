Mother, Son Allege Faulty Procedure In Disputed NYC Eviction

By Emma Whitford (February 23, 2022, 3:33 PM EST) -- The landlord in a disputed Brooklyn eviction skipped key procedural steps before executing a warrant earlier this month, according to members of a family currently fighting to hold on to a brownstone they say was fraudulently taken from them. Menachem Gurevitch did not notify the court that tenant Sherease Torain had applied for emergency pandemic rental assistance before he proceeded with the eviction, counsel for her mother and brother claimed in a Tuesday affidavit. A January order from the state's chief administrative judge extended a rule that landlords must submit notice to the court if they are aware that one of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS