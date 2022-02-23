US Says Gulf Coast Unclear On Fate Of Pandemic Payments

By Rick Archer (February 23, 2022, 2:30 PM EST) -- The United States has objected to both Gulf Coast Health Care's Chapter 11 plan disclosures and its request to hand off one of its nursing homes to a new owner, saying Gulf Coast has been unclear about the fate of millions in COVID-19 relief funds it received. In recent court motions, the U.S. claimed both an agreement to transfer a Georgia nursing home and the disclosure statement on Gulf Coast's overall Chapter 11 plan are unclear on or missing important details, including what is happening with federal pandemic relief funds the government now wants Gulf Coast to pay back. Gulf Coast...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS