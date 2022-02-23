Calif. Green Group Hits Shipping Co. With Water Pollution Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 23, 2022, 3:40 PM EST) -- Los Angeles Waterkeeper, an environmental advocacy organization, sued a shipping company, alleging that it allows illegal levels of pollution at four of its industrial facilities along the Port of Long Beach. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Los Angeles Waterkeeper claims that SSA Terminals' industrial facilities discharge excess amounts of pollution that goes into Long Beach Harbor, San Pedro Bay and the Pacific Ocean, in violation of the Clean Water Act and California law. "All of the facilities lack sufficient and/or sufficiently well-maintained berms or other structural controls to retain stormwater onsite," the group wrote. "The defendants do not sufficiently treat contaminated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS