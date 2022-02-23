JPMorgan Accused Of Aiding Corruption As $1.7B Trial Begins

By Richard Crump (February 23, 2022, 5:42 PM GMT) -- JPMorgan negligently enabled corrupt Nigerian officials to siphon $875 million of state funds from an oil deal to the country's disgraced former oil minister and his cronies, the country's government alleged at a trial in London on Wednesday. Nigeria is seeking $1.7 billion over a decision by JPMorgan Chase to transfer the proceeds of a 2011 oil deal from escrow accounts to a company controlled by the West African country's jailed former oil minister. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) The Federal Republic of Nigeria opened its trial against JPMorgan Chase NA with its lawsuit seeking $1.7 billion over a decision by the U.S....

