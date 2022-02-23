UPS Loses €1.7B Damages Claim Over EU Merger Veto

By Silvia Martelli (February 23, 2022, 3:31 PM GMT) -- UPS lost its fight on Wednesday for €1.7 billion ($1.9 billion) in damages over a decision by the European Commission to block its acquisition of TNT Express NV, despite a court ruling that the antitrust enforcer made errors during the review. The EU court has ruled that procedural errors in a decision to prevent UPS from going through with its proposed acquisition of TNT were not enough to make the bloc's competition authority liable for damages. (iStock.com/RayOneMedia) The General Court of the European Union concluded that procedural errors made by the commission in its decision to prevent United Parcel Service Inc. from...

