3 Firms Steer $7.1B Go Private Deal For Auto Parts Maker

By Benjamin Horney (February 23, 2022, 8:40 AM EST) -- Auto parts maker Tenneco, led by Latham, will be taken private by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, advised by Wachtell Lipton and Paul Weiss, in a transaction carrying an enterprise value of $7.1 billion, the companies said Wednesday. The all-cash deal calls for Lake Forest, Illinois-headquartered Tenneco Inc. to be purchased by Apollo funds for $20 per share, resulting in the target's removal from the New York Stock Exchange, according to a statement. That per-share price represents a premium of nearly 72% over Tenneco's average share price over the last 90 days. Dennis Letham, chairman of the board of Tenneco, said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS