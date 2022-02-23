Century Casinos To Buy Nevada Nugget Casino In $195M Deal

By Emma Whitford (February 23, 2022, 2:29 PM EST) -- Century Casinos announced Wednesday that it plans to buy the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nevada, from Marnell Gaming LLC for $195 million in a two-part deal that will bring Century's total North America casino count to 10. Under the deal terms, Colorado-headquartered Century Casinos will buy a 50% stake in Smooth Bourbon LLC, which owns the Nugget building and the land underneath it, for $95 million. Smooth Bourbon will then lease the property to another entity — Nugget Sparks LLC, also known as the Nugget Casino Resort — for $15 million annually. Pending approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission, Century Casinos said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS