Century Casinos To Buy Nevada Nugget Casino In $195M Deal

By Emma Whitford (February 23, 2022, 2:29 PM EST) -- Century Casinos announced Wednesday that it plans to buy the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nevada, from Marnell Gaming LLC for $195 million in a two-part deal that will bring Century's total North America casino count to 10.

Under the deal terms, Colorado-headquartered Century Casinos will buy a 50% stake in Smooth Bourbon LLC, which owns the Nugget building and the land underneath it, for $95 million. Smooth Bourbon will then lease the property to another entity — Nugget Sparks LLC, also known as the Nugget Casino Resort — for $15 million annually.

Pending approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission, Century Casinos said...

