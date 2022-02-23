Judge Eyes Tweaks For NJ Diocese's Ch. 11 Plan Disclosures

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 23, 2022, 5:30 PM EST) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge said Wednesday that he's going to require some modifications to a Catholic diocese's disclosure statement of a Chapter 11 plan driven by a barrage of clergy sex abuse litigation, following a hearing in which survivors said they still don't have enough information to cast informed votes. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jerrold N. Poslusny Jr. didn't specify the modifications he had in mind, but said he intended to issue a ruling shortly on the Diocese of Camden's motion to approve its second amended disclosure statement. The statement describes a reorganization plan largely structured around a $90 million trust...

