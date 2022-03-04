Health Hires: Amylyx, Veracyte

By Adam Lidgett (March 4, 2022, 5:52 PM EST) -- Life sciences companies Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and Veracyte Inc. have found new in-house legal heads, while a former Barnes & Thornburg LLP attorney has made the jump to Quarles & Brady LLP, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Amylyx Gina M. Mazzariello Biopharmaceutical company Amylyx, which focuses on treating neurodegenerative conditions, found a new legal chief in Gina M. Mazzariello, the company said Feb. 23. Mazzariello made the move after years of working at Boehringer Ingelheim USA Inc. in various roles, including in its U.S.-based human pharmaceutical business, according to Amylyx. Beyond that,...

