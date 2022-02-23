Latham-Led Tech SPAC Upsizes IPO Target To $275M

By Tom Zanki (February 23, 2022, 3:00 PM EST) -- GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp., a technology and environmental, social and governance-focused special purpose acquisition company, on Wednesday boosted the size of its expected initial public offering by 25% to $275 million, represented by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters counsel Loeb & Loeb LLP. GSR II Meteora, which previously filed IPO plans in January under the name GLA II Meteora Acquisition Corp., told regulators it now plans to offer 27.5 million units at $10 each. Under those terms, GSR II Meteora would net 25% more in proceeds than its initial plans to offer 22 million units at $10 each, which...

