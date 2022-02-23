Insurer Can Make Museum Ship Repay Hurt Worker's Benefits

By Matthew Santoni (February 23, 2022, 7:09 PM EST) -- The insurer for the flagship of the Erie Maritime Museum can seek to make the nonprofit repay benefits the insurer paid an injured worker before courts found that he wasn't a member of the museum ship's "crew," the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled Wednesday. In a unanimous 6-0 decision, the court said it would adopt a "no-coverage exception" to the public policy that says an insurer can't go after its client to repay, or subrogate, what the insurer had paid out. A state administrative board found that shipwright Robert Arlet was not a "seaman" under the federal Jones Act, which would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS