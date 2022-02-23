Telecom Investor Can't Revive $500M Mexico Claim

By Caroline Simson (February 23, 2022, 4:56 PM EST) -- An American businessman has failed to convince a Canadian judge to revive his half-billion-dollar claim against Mexico for allegedly "eviscerating" his investment in the country's telecommunications market. Judge Michael A. Penny rejected Joshua Dean Nelson's argument that an arbitral tribunal wrongly relied on arguments that hadn't been raised by the parties when it concluded that Nelson's company, Tele Fácil México SA De CV, had never actually secured the interconnection rights that it claimed to have lost at the hands of Mexican regulators. Nor had the arbitrators wrongly failed to consider critical testimony from his expert witnesses, according to the judge's Feb....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS