Pa. Bar Says Atty Can Front Clients' Sanctions Payment

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 23, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Bar Association said in an advisory opinion that a lawyer for shoppers challenging a grocery chain's mask mandate can front nearly $10,000 in sanctions his clients were ordered to pay for delaying discovery because the sanctions fall under the definition of "court costs and expenses of litigation" under the rules of professional conduct.

The opinion appeared attached to a brief filed Tuesday in Pennsylvania federal court by attorney Thomas Anderson, who represents the shoppers. Anderson had argued that the blame for the delays fell on him and his firm and sought an ethics opinion on whether he could advance...

