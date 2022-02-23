Fed. Circ. Won't Undo Power Integrations' $1.2M IP Loss

By Adam Lidgett (February 23, 2022, 9:18 PM EST) -- A split Federal Circuit panel on Wednesday rejected Power Integrations' bid to escape a $1.2 million judgment that it infringed a patent-holding company's circuit design patent, finding that the patent owner's arguments at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and before a California federal jury were consistent. The three-judge panel affirmed the judgment against Power Integrations, a semiconductor company, in a suit from Opticurrent LLC, a patent licensing company. On appeal, Power Integrations told the Federal Circuit that what the plaintiff told the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2020 to keep its patent alive contradicted what it told a California...

