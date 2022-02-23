No Early Win For New Orleans Rail Co. In Worker Injury Suit

By Ryan Harroff (February 23, 2022, 5:51 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge allowed a rail worker to proceed with his case over back injuries on the job, finding Wednesday that his New Orleans-based employer shouldn't be off the hook just because the train cars he was repairing were stopped when he was hurt. U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance was unconvinced by New Orleans Public Belt Railway Corp.'s argument that former carman Richard Cordes' claims under the Federal Safety Appliance Act fail because he was injured on a stationary car, saying that the train car was still formally in use despite being motionless. The idle car was "still 'in...

