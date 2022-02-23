Justices Cast Doubt On Red States' Public Charge Arguments

By Mike LaSusa (February 23, 2022, 8:14 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices were skeptical of some red states' strategy to revive a Trump-era rule that curbed low-income migrants' access to green cards, questioning Wednesday if a Ninth Circuit case is the right vehicle to challenge the Biden administration's abandonment of the rule. During oral arguments on whether a band of 13 states led by Arizona can intervene in a Ninth Circuit case challenging the Trump administration's definition of who could be considered a public charge for immigration purposes, justices questioned why the red states were trying to further the former administration's arguments instead of directly challenging the Biden administration's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS