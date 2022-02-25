Litigator Makes Move From Bartlit Beck To Winston & Strawn

By Adam Lidgett (February 25, 2022, 7:00 PM EST) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has beefed up its team of Chicago litigators with a hire from Bartlit Beck LLP who has expertise on issues including torts and patent law. Sharon Desh has made the move as a partner, according to a Wednesday announcement from Winston & Strawn. In an email to Law360 on Friday, Desh cited Winston & Strawn's collaborative culture and reputation as reasons for her move. "Winston has a well-earned reputation as a top-tier litigation firm," she said. "I am thrilled to be here and to expand my practice in complex commercial matters. The firm has a strong culture...

