Tainted Products Force Hand Sanitizer Maker Into Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (February 23, 2022, 5:48 PM EST) -- A Mexican Kimberly-Clark subsidiary received interim approval Wednesday to tap into $2.5 million in bankruptcy financing a day after it was forced into Chapter 11 in Texas due to recalls of tainted hand sanitizer products. During an initial appearance via videoconference, 4E Brands Northamerica LLC weathered opposition from the U.S. Trustee's Office to immediately borrow $2 million in debtor-in-possession financing being provided by immediate parent company 4E Global SAPI de CV, a subsidiary of Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV. Debtor attorney Matthew D. Cavenaugh of Jackson Walker LLP said the money was needed to fund a wind-down of 4E Brands'...

