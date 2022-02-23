Japanese Electronics Co. Sued Over High 401(k) Fees

By Abby Wargo (February 23, 2022, 7:00 PM EST) -- Beneficiaries of a $2 billion retirement plan managed by the American unit of a Japanese electronics company hit the company's board with a proposed class action, alleging they mismanaged the fund by artificially inflating expense ratios to pay for high administrative and recordkeeping costs. Keith K. Kruchten, Angel D. Muratalla and William Begani on Tuesday sued Ricoh USA Inc., its board of directors and retirement plan committee in Pennsylvania federal court accusing them of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by maintaining artificially high expense ratios in order to pay for the excessive fees associated with the plan, costing plan...

