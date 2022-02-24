Saudi Heirs Take $18B Chevron Feud To Supreme Court

By Victoria McKenzie (February 24, 2022, 7:27 PM EST) -- Heirs of a Saudi sheikh who are trying to collect $17.9 billion in back rent from Chevron Corp. have turned to the U.S. Supreme Court, accusing a Ninth Circuit judge of bias and denouncing his panel's "parade of legal errors." In a petition docketed Tuesday, five descendants of Sheikh Khalid Abu Al-Waleed Al Hood Al-Qarqani said the Ninth Circuit was wrong to conclude that an award issued by an Egyptian tribunal was unenforceable, because the U.S. is party to an international arbitration treaty that requires federal courts to treat foreign and domestic arbitration awards equally. The August 2021 ruling violated Article...

