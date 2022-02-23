Cut Fees Won't Save Wesson Oil False-Ad Deal, Judge Says

By Lauren Berg (February 23, 2022, 10:15 PM EST) -- Wesson Oil consumers can't revive a previously approved $8 million false ad settlement with ConAgra Foods Inc., a California federal judge ruled Tuesday, saying the class counsel's offer to reduce their nearly $7 million attorney fee request is not enough to cure concerns that self-interest infected the negotiations. In an eight-page order, U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney denied the consumers' motion for reconsideration, saying the disproportion between the class recovery and attorney fees is only the start of the issues that doomed the settlement. After the Ninth Circuit in June overturned the settlement approval, Judge Carney reexamined the deal and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS