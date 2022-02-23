7th Circ. Backs Discharge Of Ex-Wife's $435K Divorce Award

By Vince Sullivan (February 23, 2022, 7:22 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit panel upheld an Indiana district court's finding that a $435,000 award to a woman who separated from her former husband was dischargeable in the man's bankruptcy, ruling Wednesday that the award was a money judgment that could be escaped through an insolvency case. In the opinion, U.S. Circuit Court Judge David F. Hamilton wrote that Donald Wayne Harshaw could discharge the $435,000 award granted to his ex-wife Elizabeth Anne Harshaw through a post-separation arbitration proceeding because the award did not grant her a right to his property, but rather a money judgment that is dischargeable in bankruptcy....

