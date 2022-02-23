Philip Morris Attys Nab $575K Fee In Extinguished E-Cig Suit

By Lauren Berg (February 23, 2022, 5:56 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge on Tuesday awarded Philip Morris $575,000 in attorney fees after the tobacco giant beat an electronic nicotine device pipe maker's patent infringement suit, saying the complaint included attached evidence that revealed the futility of the infringement allegations. U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr. awarded Philip Morris USA Inc. and Philip Morris Products SA $575,529 in attorney fees — about $64,000 shy of their $639,043 request — finding that Healthier Choices Management Corp.'s suit is exceptional because it ignored that two U.S. Food and Drug Administration documents attached to the complaint refuted its infringement claims. "By knowingly...

