Southwest Pilots Can't Sue Over Training Jobs, Judge Rules

By Tim Ryan (February 23, 2022, 3:42 PM EST) -- A Southwest Airlines pilots union cannot sue over the airline's assignment of a group of pilots to training instructor positions, a Texas federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying the dispute belongs in arbitration rather than federal court. A federal judge said Southwest Airlines should arbitrate its dispute with its pilots' union, which is taking issue with the assignment of some pilots to instructor roles. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) U.S. District Judge Ada Brown dismissed the lawsuit from the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association during a hearing Wednesday afternoon, shortly after she initially denied the airline's bid to dismiss the lawsuit. After returning from...

