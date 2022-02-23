9th Circ. Backs $5M Tax Bill For Church Abuse Victims' Atty

By Theresa Schliep (February 23, 2022, 6:04 PM EST) -- An ex-attorney who secured a $12.75 million settlement for clients sexually abused by Catholic clergy owes nearly $5 million in taxes and penalties after the Ninth Circuit found Wednesday that he should have reported fees from the deal as income. Lon B. Isaacson failed to report the legal fees on his 2007 tax return and was properly held liable for a $2.8 million tax deficiency and $2.1 million civil fraud penalty by the U.S. Tax Court, the Ninth Circuit said in a memorandum. He had control over those funds and was consequently required to treat them as his own earnings for...

