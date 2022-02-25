Mayer Brown Grabs Katten Financial Services Litigator In LA

By James Mills (February 25, 2022, 4:00 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP continues its West Coast expansion by bringing in a Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP financial services litigator as a partner in the Los Angeles office. Andrew Demko, who was at Katten for 10 years, joins the commercial litigation and consumer litigation and class actions practices, the firm announced Wednesday. He specializes in litigating class and individual actions against banks and financial services providers. He is also experienced with environmental and employment litigation, including Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuits and wage-and-hour class actions. "I've known the Mayer Brown folks in Los Angeles for a long time. I started looking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS